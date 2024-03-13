An Analysis Of AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE) were traded, and its beta was 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.15, and it changed around $0.28 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $378.59M. ASLE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.92, offering almost -150.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.01% since then. We note from AerSale Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 668.48K.

AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE) trade information

Instantly ASLE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.68% year-to-date, but still down -19.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE) is -22.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.67 day(s).