American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 4.81 million shares of the American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.09 or -9.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.22M. AMWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.73, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.2% since then. We note from American Well Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Instantly AMWL has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.93% year-to-date, but still down -11.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is -17.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).