Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC): Decline Of -294.04% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.81, and it changed around -$0.51 or -2.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. AMRC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.19, offering almost -203.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.67% since then. We note from Ameresco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 510.14K.

Ameresco Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMRC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ameresco Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

Instantly AMRC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.29% year-to-date, but still up 12.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is -8.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRC is forecast to be at a low of $65 and a high of $82.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Ameresco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.26 percent over the past six months and at a 13.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -433.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $254.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Ameresco Inc. to make $388.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $271.04 million and $327.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.63%. Ameresco Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 27.20% per year for the next five years.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.93% of Ameresco Inc. shares, and 98.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.24%. Ameresco Inc. stock is held by 279 institutions, with Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.20% of the shares, which is about 3.83 million shares worth $186.2 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.06% or 3.1 million shares worth $150.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GMO Resources Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $48.96 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $39.87 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.