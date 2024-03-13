Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 6.31 million shares of the Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.49, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.72B. AMCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.39, offering almost -20.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.96% since then. We note from Amcor Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.08 million.

Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Instantly AMCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.56% year-to-date, but still up 3.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amcor Plc (NYSE:AMCR) is 4.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).