Altus Power Inc (NYSE: AMPS) Stock Forecast 2024: $15 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.99, and it changed around -$0.5 or -7.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $952.35M. AMPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.28, offering almost -21.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.89% since then. We note from Altus Power Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Instantly AMPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.30% year-to-date, but still down -10.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS) is -6.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.28 day(s).