Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.59M. ALGS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.51, offering almost -69.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.33% since then. We note from Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 373.31K.
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information
Instantly ALGS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.04% year-to-date, but still down -9.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 30.88% up in the 30-day period.
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALGS is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3.
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) estimates and forecasts
Aligos Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.25 percent over the past six months and at a 23.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.10% in the next quarter.
The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.72 million and $6.89 million respectively.
ALGS Dividends
Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.29% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc shares, and 63.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.22%. Aligos Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 49 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.08% of the shares, which is about 3.95 million shares worth $3.83 million.
Vivo Capital, LLC, with 8.15% or 3.55 million shares worth $3.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $0.69 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.