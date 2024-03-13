Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.59M. ALGS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.51, offering almost -69.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.33% since then. We note from Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 373.31K.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.04% year-to-date, but still down -9.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 30.88% up in the 30-day period.