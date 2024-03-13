Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.29 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.93B. ALIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -12.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.67% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.12 million.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.51% year-to-date, but still up 1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is -3.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).