Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.29 million shares of the Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.93B. ALIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -12.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.67% since then. We note from Alight Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.12 million.
Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information
Instantly ALIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.51% year-to-date, but still up 1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is -3.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.59 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALIT is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $13.
Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts
Alight Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.95 percent over the past six months and at a 4.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $853.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Alight Inc. to make $841.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $831 million and $800.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.
Alight Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.60% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.
ALIT Dividends
Alight Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.
Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.53% of Alight Inc. shares, and 92.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.59%. Alight Inc. stock is held by 299 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.56% of the shares, which is about 52.48 million shares worth $484.89 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.81% or 33.86 million shares worth $312.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.54 million shares worth $115.9 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.6 million shares worth around $97.97 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.