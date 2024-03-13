Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $87.90, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.36B. ALC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.23, offering almost -0.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.24% since then. We note from Alcon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 848.65K.

Instantly ALC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 12.53% year-to-date, but still up 2.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is 13.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.63 day(s).

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.15, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALC is forecast to be at a low of $69 and a high of $96.2179911.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) estimates and forecasts

Alcon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.99 percent over the past six months and at a 10.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Alcon Inc. to make $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.33 billion and $2.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Alcon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.91% per year for the next five years.

ALC Dividends

Alcon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Alcon Inc. shares, and 64.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.34%. Alcon Inc. stock is held by 1,108 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.60% of the shares, which is about 17.99 million shares worth $1.48 billion.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, with 2.85% or 14.22 million shares worth $1.17 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.58 million shares worth $558.45 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 3.9 million shares worth around $319.98 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.