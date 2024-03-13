Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 4.25 million shares of the Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.61, and it changed around $1.25 or 3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.87B. ALK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.18, offering almost -48.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.36% since then. We note from Alaska Air Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.71. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ALK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.18 for the current quarter.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Instantly ALK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.18% year-to-date, but still up 3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is 3.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALK is forecast to be at a low of $41 and a high of $135.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Alaska Air Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.50 percent over the past six months and at a -5.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Alaska Air Group Inc. to make $2.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.2 billion and $2.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.33%. Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -6.86% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.40% per year for the next five years.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, and 82.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.10%. Alaska Air Group Inc. stock is held by 607 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.33% of the shares, which is about 14.41 million shares worth $766.51 million.

Victory Capital Management Inc., with 6.31% or 8.03 million shares worth $426.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.42 million shares worth $288.24 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $211.28 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.