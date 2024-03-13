Airbnb Inc’s (ABNB): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $165.89, and it changed around -$0.78 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.85B. ABNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $168.19, offering almost -1.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $103.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.58% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

Airbnb Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.85% year-to-date, but still up 1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 7.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $144.28, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $220.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.47 percent over the past six months and at a -35.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Airbnb Inc to make $2.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.82 billion and $2.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

Airbnb Inc earnings are expected to increase by -40.11% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.90% per year for the next five years.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.01% of Airbnb Inc shares, and 76.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.27%. Airbnb Inc stock is held by 1,557 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 23.94 million shares worth $3.07 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 5.38% or 22.92 million shares worth $2.94 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 22.22 million shares worth $2.85 billion, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.58 million shares worth around $1.48 billion, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.