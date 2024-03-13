Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89M. AGFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -2095.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.76% since then. We note from Agrify Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Instantly AGFY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.35% year-to-date, but still down -2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -37.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).