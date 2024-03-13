Agrify Corp (NASDAQ: AGFY): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.41, and it changed around $0.02 or 5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89M. AGFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.00, offering almost -2095.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.76% since then. We note from Agrify Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.
Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information
Instantly AGFY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.35% year-to-date, but still down -2.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY) is -37.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).
Agrify Corp (AGFY) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agrify Corp to make $14.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.27 million and $26.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -46.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -208.26%.
AGFY Dividends
Agrify Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 21.
Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.20% of Agrify Corp shares, and 0.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.63%. Agrify Corp stock is held by 15 institutions, with AXS Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 48016.0 shares worth $19446.0.
Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 0.49% or 36513.0 shares worth $14787.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 9557.0 shares worth $3870.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 8478.0 shares worth around $3433.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.