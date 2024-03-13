Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.69, and it changed around -$0.53 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $452.66M. AEHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.10, offering almost -244.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.33% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Aehr Test Systems stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AEHR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aehr Test Systems is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.86% year-to-date, but still down -5.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is -8.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.41 day(s).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Aehr Test Systems share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.46 percent over the past six months and at a 35.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to make $21.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 90.24%. Aehr Test Systems earnings are expected to increase by 29.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.86% of Aehr Test Systems shares, and 72.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.23%. Aehr Test Systems stock is held by 237 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.36% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $75.51 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.06% or 1.46 million shares worth $60.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.88 million shares worth $36.4 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $27.98 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.