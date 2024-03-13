ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.68, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90B. ACVA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.06, offering almost -7.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.5% since then. We note from ACV Auctions Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA) is 21.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.22 day(s).