ZCMD Stock Forecast 2024: Zhongchao Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 16.5%

In today’s recent session, 3.38 million shares of the Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.1 or 5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.84M. ZCMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.99, offering almost -599.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.5% since then. We note from Zhongchao Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 87.08K.
Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information
Instantly ZCMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.04% year-to-date, but still down -23.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD) is -47.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10990.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).
Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.66% of Zhongchao Inc shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.23%. Zhongchao Inc stock is held by 5 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 20165.0 shares worth $24198.0.
First Affirmative Financial Network, with 0.09% or 17110.0 shares worth $18821.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 5917.0 shares worth $6212.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.