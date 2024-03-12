X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) were traded, and its beta was 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.70M. XFOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -183.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.36% since then. We note from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.86% year-to-date, but still down -6.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 5.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.32 day(s).