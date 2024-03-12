Why NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.52, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.93B. NXE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.31, offering almost -10.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.59% since then. We note from NexGen Energy Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.60 million.

NexGen Energy Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NXE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NexGen Energy Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.