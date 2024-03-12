Why Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.04 or -15.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.01M. KITT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -1510.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -15.0% since then. We note from Nauticus Robotics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information
Instantly KITT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -70.49% year-to-date, but still down -20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) is -37.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KITT is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nauticus Robotics Inc to make $10 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.23 million and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 89.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 316.70%.
KITT Dividends
Nauticus Robotics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.72% of Nauticus Robotics Inc shares, and 12.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.10%. Nauticus Robotics Inc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Harvard Management Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.00% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $1.03 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 0.33% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 98330.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held roughly 47153.0 shares worth around $91948.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.