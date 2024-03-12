Why Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.04 or -15.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.01M. KITT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -1510.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -15.0% since then. We note from Nauticus Robotics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) trade information

Instantly KITT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -70.49% year-to-date, but still down -20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) is -37.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).