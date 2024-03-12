Why Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded, and its beta was -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.75, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03B. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.62, offering almost -114.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.68% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Instantly MRVI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.32% year-to-date, but still up 1.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRVI) is 41.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.21 day(s).