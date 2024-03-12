Why EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.32 million shares of the EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.76, and it changed around $1.35 or 11.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $521.63M. EH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.78, offering almost -102.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.37% since then. We note from EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 636.54K.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.05% year-to-date, but still up 17.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) is 20.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.44 day(s).