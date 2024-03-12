Why BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 3.51 million shares of the BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.76M. BCDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.92, offering almost -595.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from BioCardia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.09K.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Instantly BCDA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is 1.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).