Why American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 23.49 million shares of the American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.65, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.59B. AAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.08, offering almost -30.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.87% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.82 million.

American Airlines Group Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.25. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AAL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Airlines Group Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.