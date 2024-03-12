Why Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.38, and it changed around -$0.55 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.32B. ALPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.27, offering almost -10.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.94% since then. We note from Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALPN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) trade information

Instantly ALPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 85.62% year-to-date, but still down -3.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) is 24.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 183.49 percent over the past six months and at a 34.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc to make $5.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.78 million and $9.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 227.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.56%.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.63% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc shares, and 91.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.65%. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc stock is held by 183 institutions, with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.63% of the shares, which is about 6.71 million shares worth $68.96 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 9.53% or 4.69 million shares worth $48.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $8.76 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $9.02 million, which represents about 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.