Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 35.57 million shares of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.07, and it changed around $0.34 or 3.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.13B. WBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.56, offering almost -71.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.58% since then. We note from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.52 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.30% year-to-date, but still up 11.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) is -7.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 83.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).