Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $112.40, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.18B. DIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.19, offering almost -2.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $78.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.96% since then. We note from Walt Disney Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.58 million.

Walt Disney Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.84. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DIS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Walt Disney Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.49% year-to-date, but still down -0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is 3.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $151.8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIS is forecast to be at a low of $93 and a high of $263.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Walt Disney Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.21 percent over the past six months and at a 21.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Walt Disney Co to make $21.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.23%. Walt Disney Co earnings are expected to increase by 23.63% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.52% per year for the next five years.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Walt Disney Co shares, and 67.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.51%. Walt Disney Co stock is held by 3,817 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.14% of the shares, which is about 148.89 million shares worth $13.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.67% or 121.96 million shares worth $10.89 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 56.98 million shares worth $5.09 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 43.51 million shares worth around $3.88 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.