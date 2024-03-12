Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) were traded, and its beta was 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.69, and it changed around $0.55 or 2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. VRDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.10, offering almost -57.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.49% since then. We note from Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 969.24K.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Instantly VRDN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.60% year-to-date, but still up 3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VRDN) is 9.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.22 day(s).