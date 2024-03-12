VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.21, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.15B. VFS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.00, offering almost -1685.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.9% since then. We note from VinFast Auto Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Instantly VFS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.75% year-to-date, but still down -1.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is -1.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).