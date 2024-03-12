Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 4.98 million shares of the Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.03, and it changed around $0.91 or 5.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47B. VSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.97, offering almost -83.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.43% since then. We note from Victoria’s Secret & Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.30% year-to-date, but still down -27.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) is -31.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.75 day(s).