Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -3.91%

In today’s recent session, 4.55 million shares of the Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) have been traded, and its beta is 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.19, and it changed around -$0.91 or -3.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.11B. U at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.08, offering almost -91.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.23% since then. We note from Unity Software Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.99 million.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.94% year-to-date, but still down -2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) is -22.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).