United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.04 or -15.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.97M. UAMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.48, offering almost -108.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.7% since then. We note from United States Antimony Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.08K.

United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

Instantly UAMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.83% year-to-date, but still up 2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) is 3.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).