United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.04 or -15.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.97M. UAMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.48, offering almost -108.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.7% since then. We note from United States Antimony Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 181.08K.
United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) trade information
Instantly UAMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -15.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.83% year-to-date, but still up 2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) is 3.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).
UAMY Dividends
United States Antimony Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.
United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.69% of United States Antimony Corp. shares, and 10.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.43%. United States Antimony Corp. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 3.77 million shares worth $1.19 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 1.51% or 1.63 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.52 million shares worth $0.79 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.