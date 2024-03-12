UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.20, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.70B. PATH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.87, offering almost -15.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.84% since then. We note from UiPath Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.24 million.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.58% year-to-date, but still up 7.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is -8.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).