UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.20, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.70B. PATH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.87, offering almost -15.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.84% since then. We note from UiPath Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.24 million.
UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) trade information
Instantly PATH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.58% year-to-date, but still up 7.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is -8.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PATH is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $64.
UiPath Inc (PATH) estimates and forecasts
UiPath Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.17 percent over the past six months and at a 235.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $383.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect UiPath Inc to make $347.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.42%. UiPath Inc earnings are expected to increase by 239.11% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 46.20% per year for the next five years.
PATH Dividends
UiPath Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13.
UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.87% of UiPath Inc shares, and 70.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.78%. UiPath Inc stock is held by 688 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 43.47 million shares worth $1.06 billion.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.86% or 38.08 million shares worth $926.99 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 26.86 million shares worth $653.68 million, making up 5.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.45 million shares worth around $278.59 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.