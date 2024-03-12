Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.8 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.86, and it changed around $0.39 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $161.68B. UBER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.14, offering almost -5.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.47% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.33 million.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 26.46% year-to-date, but still down -1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is 9.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).