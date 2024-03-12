Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -62.24%

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around -$0.67 or -7.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $608.04M. TVTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.17, offering almost -189.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.29% since then. We note from Travere Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Instantly TVTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.12% year-to-date, but still down -2.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) is -3.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.37 day(s).