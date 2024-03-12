Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 21.33 million shares of the Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around $0.18 or 3.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.39B. RIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.88, offering almost -63.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.05% since then. We note from Transocean Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.95 million.

Transocean Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.47. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended RIG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Transocean Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.49% year-to-date, but still up 6.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) is 3.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 127.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.3, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -26.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIG is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $5.6.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Transocean Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.62 percent over the past six months and at a 110.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $788.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Transocean Ltd to make $882.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $649 million and $729 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.86%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 03.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.65% of Transocean Ltd shares, and 68.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.11%. Transocean Ltd stock is held by 545 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 65.08 million shares worth $456.23 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 5.93% or 45.47 million shares worth $318.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 21.58 million shares worth $151.25 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 17.81 million shares worth around $124.84 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.