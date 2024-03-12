Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 2.52 million shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.28, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.16B. TME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.82, offering almost -5.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.55% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.88 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) trade information

Instantly TME has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.15% year-to-date, but still up 8.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE:TME) is 6.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).