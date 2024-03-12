Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.95, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.13B. SG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.27, offering almost -1.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.81% since then. We note from Sweetgreen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) trade information

Instantly SG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 67.70% year-to-date, but still up 3.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) is 59.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.52 day(s).