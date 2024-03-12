Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.95, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.13B. SG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.27, offering almost -1.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.81% since then. We note from Sweetgreen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.
Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) trade information
Instantly SG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 67.70% year-to-date, but still up 3.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG) is 59.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.52 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -29.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SG is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $19.
Sweetgreen Inc (SG) estimates and forecasts
Sweetgreen Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.02 percent over the past six months and at a 23.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $151.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sweetgreen Inc to make $178.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.06 million and $156.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.71%. Sweetgreen Inc earnings are expected to increase by 45.22% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 27.00% per year for the next five years.
SG Dividends
Sweetgreen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 and May 09.
Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.90% of Sweetgreen Inc shares, and 87.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.85%. Sweetgreen Inc stock is held by 238 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 14.73 million shares worth $188.78 million.
Baillie Gifford and Company, with 9.22% or 9.1 million shares worth $116.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.98 million shares worth $105.15 million, making up 7.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund held roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $36.68 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.