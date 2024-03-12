Stock Performance And Outlook Of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI)

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.20M. SLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -278.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.28% since then. We note from Standard Lithium Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) is -12.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).