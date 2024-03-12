Stock Performance And Outlook Of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT)

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.30M. GLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.59, offering almost -129.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Glatfelter Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.
Glatfelter Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Glatfelter Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information
Instantly GLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.09% year-to-date, but still down -5.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is -9.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.44%.
GLT Dividends
Glatfelter Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.20% of Glatfelter Corporation shares, and 77.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.25%. Glatfelter Corporation stock is held by 126 institutions, with Carlson Capital. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.13% of the shares, which is about 5.92 million shares worth $17.86 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.78% or 3.05 million shares worth $9.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $3.71 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $2.06 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.