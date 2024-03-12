Stock Performance And Outlook Of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT)

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.30M. GLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.59, offering almost -129.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Glatfelter Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Glatfelter Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Glatfelter Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.