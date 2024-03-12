Stock Performance And Outlook Of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)

In today’s recent session, 1.95 million shares of the Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.76, and it changed around $0.47 or 3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.66B. DB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.29, offering almost 3.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.04% since then. We note from Deutsche Bank AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Deutsche Bank AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 2.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Deutsche Bank AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0.7 for the current quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 8.93% year-to-date, but still up 7.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is 17.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DB is forecast to be at a low of $9.24445601 and a high of $29.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Deutsche Bank AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.77 percent over the past six months and at a 0.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 71.65%. Deutsche Bank AG earnings are expected to increase by 6.61% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.34% per year for the next five years.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 2.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.04% of Deutsche Bank AG shares, and 41.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.19%. Deutsche Bank AG stock is held by 625 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.74% of the shares, which is about 76.41 million shares worth $804.57 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with 3.30% or 67.39 million shares worth $709.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 26.94 million shares worth $299.87 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 15.97 million shares worth around $168.15 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.