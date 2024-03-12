Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ: SHC): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.00, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.96B. SHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.40, offering almost -38.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.86% since then. We note from Sotera Health Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) trade information

Instantly SHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.91% year-to-date, but still down -4.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sotera Health Co (NASDAQ:SHC) is -12.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.03 day(s).