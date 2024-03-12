SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around -$0.22 or -9.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $613.38M. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -363.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.8% since then. We note from SOS Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.26K.

SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.43% year-to-date, but still down -38.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) is -40.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).