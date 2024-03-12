SOS Limited ADR (NYSE: SOS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around -$0.22 or -9.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $613.38M. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -363.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.8% since then. We note from SOS Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.26K.
SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) trade information
Instantly SOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -55.43% year-to-date, but still down -38.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS) is -40.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.91 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
SOS Limited ADR (SOS) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.90%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited ADR to make $22.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.69%.
SOS Dividends
SOS Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 17 and May 22.
SOS Limited ADR (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of SOS Limited ADR shares, and 0.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.05%. SOS Limited ADR stock is held by 24 institutions, with Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 57156.0 shares worth $0.25 million.