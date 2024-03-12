SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 5.45%

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $552.49M. SMRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.12, offering almost -52.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.66% since then. We note from SmartRent Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.05% year-to-date, but still down -6.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) is -10.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.02 day(s).