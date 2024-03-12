Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: SGLY): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 9.79 million shares of the Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.27, and it changed around $2.17 or 70.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.18M. SGLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.00, offering almost -51.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.05% since then. We note from Singularity Future Technology Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 85250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.52K.
Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information
Instantly SGLY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 70.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.41% year-to-date, but still up 127.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY) is 14.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.96 day(s).
Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Singularity Future Technology Ltd shares, and 0.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.41%. Singularity Future Technology Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 72873.0 shares worth $35882.0.
Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with 0.15% or 25965.0 shares worth $12785.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 11251.0 shares worth $5738.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.