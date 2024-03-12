Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.44, and it changed around $2.28 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.95B. FOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.30, offering almost -9.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.18% since then. We note from Shift4 Payments Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Instantly FOUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.59% year-to-date, but still up 4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) is 11.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.87 day(s).