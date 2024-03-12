Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.92 million shares of the Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $84.44, and it changed around $2.28 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.95B. FOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.30, offering almost -9.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.18% since then. We note from Shift4 Payments Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.
Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) trade information
Instantly FOUR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.59% year-to-date, but still up 4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) is 11.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.87 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.42, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOUR is forecast to be at a low of $55 and a high of $115.
Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) estimates and forecasts
Shift4 Payments Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.96 percent over the past six months and at a 29.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $756.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Shift4 Payments Inc to make $916.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $547 million and $629.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.50%.
Shift4 Payments Inc earnings are expected to increase by 29.87% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 49.09% per year for the next five years.
FOUR Dividends
Shift4 Payments Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.53% of Shift4 Payments Inc shares, and 99.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.08%. Shift4 Payments Inc stock is held by 416 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 5.5 million shares worth $373.19 million.
Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.05% or 5.11 million shares worth $347.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $137.67 million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $121.89 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.