Shares Of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Could Show A Loss Of -124.55%

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.68, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. RUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -68.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.15% since then. We note from Rumble Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.98 million.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Instantly RUM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.78% year-to-date, but still down -7.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) is -16.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).