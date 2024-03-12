Shares Of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) Could Show A Loss Of -414994.34%

In today’s recent session, 15.05 million shares of the Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.19 or 56.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89M. IONM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -1207.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.26% since then. We note from Assure Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.62K.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information
Instantly IONM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 56.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 108.98% year-to-date, but still up 50.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is 86.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2200, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IONM is forecast to be at a low of $2200 and a high of $2200.
Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.40%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Assure Holdings Corp to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were -$1.57 million and $3.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -640.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.33%.
IONM Dividends
Assure Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 01 and April 05.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Assure Holdings Corp shares, and 3.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.87%. Assure Holdings Corp stock is held by 9 institutions, with HRT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 66649.0 shares worth $33104.0.
Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.61% or 40869.0 shares worth $20299.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 28803.0 shares worth $14306.0, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 20753.0 shares worth around $10308.0, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.