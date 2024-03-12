Shares Of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) Could Show A Loss Of -414994.34%

In today’s recent session, 15.05 million shares of the Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.19 or 56.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89M. IONM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -1207.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.26% since then. We note from Assure Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 793.62K.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 56.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 108.98% year-to-date, but still up 50.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is 86.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).