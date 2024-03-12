Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ: SHCR): Decline Of -431.91% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.94, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.65M. SHCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -172.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.09% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 876.20K.

Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.39% year-to-date, but still down -3.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharecare Inc (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -10.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.7 day(s).