SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.27 or 16.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.27M. WORX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.40, offering almost -665.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.36% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.97K.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.90% year-to-date, but still up 23.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) is 49.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).