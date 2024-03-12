SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.27 or 16.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.27M. WORX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.40, offering almost -665.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.36% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.97K.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information
Instantly WORX has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.90% year-to-date, but still up 23.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) is 49.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6360.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.68%.
WORX Dividends
SCWorx Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.87% of SCWorx Corp shares, and 1.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.18%. SCWorx Corp stock is held by 6 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 7313.0 shares worth $43877.0.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 4230.0 shares worth $25379.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6922.0 shares worth $41531.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2426.0 shares worth around $9374.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.