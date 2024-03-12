Rush Street Interactive Inc’s (RSI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.79, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $414.68M. RSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.31, offering almost -26.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.16% since then. We note from Rush Street Interactive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Instantly RSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.95% year-to-date, but still up 2.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) is -1.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).