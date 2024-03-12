Rush Street Interactive Inc’s (RSI): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.79, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $414.68M. RSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.31, offering almost -26.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.16% since then. We note from Rush Street Interactive Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.
Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) trade information
Instantly RSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.95% year-to-date, but still up 2.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) is -1.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RSI is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $20.
Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) estimates and forecasts
Rush Street Interactive Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.45 percent over the past six months and at a -7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.52%.
RSI Dividends
Rush Street Interactive Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.
Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.34% of Rush Street Interactive Inc shares, and 72.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.03%. Rush Street Interactive Inc stock is held by 149 institutions, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.68% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $18.72 million.
Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with 8.30% or 5.74 million shares worth $17.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $4.91 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $4.88 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.