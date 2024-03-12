Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 14.83 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.86, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.74B. HOOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.62, offering almost -4.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.08% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.45 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 32.34% year-to-date, but still up 1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 50.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).