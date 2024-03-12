Risk-Taking Investors May Find Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.94, and it changed around -$1.45 or -9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $989.18M. ZNTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.46, offering almost -125.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.42% since then. We note from Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 907.01K.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Instantly ZNTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.99% year-to-date, but still down -3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 20.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.2 day(s).